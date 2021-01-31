TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 3,026,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,193. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

