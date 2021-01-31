Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TWODF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

