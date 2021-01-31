Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

