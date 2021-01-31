Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Reduced by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

