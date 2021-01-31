Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the December 31st total of 767,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TANH stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

