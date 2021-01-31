Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Up 125.1% in January

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,100 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the December 31st total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Shares of TNEYF remained flat at $$1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 97,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

TNEYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

