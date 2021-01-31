Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) rose 14.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 356,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 194,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

