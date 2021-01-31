Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $18.11, $34.91 and $13.96.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00923288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00052101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.01 or 0.04606926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $18.11, $45.75, $6.32, $4.92, $62.56, $5.22, $24.72, $34.91, $7.20, $10.00 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

