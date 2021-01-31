T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $2.40 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.60.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.57.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $294.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

