T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 61,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

