Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.57 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $59.78 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00387218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,739,821 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

