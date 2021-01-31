Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.37. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 212,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.38%.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

