Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. FMR LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

NYSE SNV opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

