Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 602,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $819.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

