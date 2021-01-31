Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.65. 11,866,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 7,354,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Specifically, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

