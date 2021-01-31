Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

SY1 stock opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of €105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.09.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

