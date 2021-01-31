Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Symrise in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYIEY. Redburn Partners lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $31.09 on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

