Swipe Market Capitalization Achieves $118.37 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004134 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $118.37 million and approximately $228.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068019 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00904332 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00056004 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.20 or 0.04415692 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00031786 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019683 BTC.
About Swipe
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Buying and Selling Swipe
Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
