SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,629 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,896. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $437.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $497.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

