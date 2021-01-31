Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 33,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 24,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of £20.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Get Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.