Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

STRO stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,463 shares in the company, valued at $801,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025 in the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

