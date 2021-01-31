Susquehanna Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $190.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,625,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

