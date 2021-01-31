Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

