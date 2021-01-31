Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SDRY stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 207.60 ($2.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,530. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. Superdry plc has a one year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 403 ($5.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

