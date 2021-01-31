Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the December 31st total of 617,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 653,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

