Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 2.22% of Sun Communities worth $363,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,652,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after buying an additional 1,348,548 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,833,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.