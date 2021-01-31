Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 275.2% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,070,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,915,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,672,211. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based product business. The company operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. It supplies products to quick service restaurants, as well as imports, distributes, and markets hydroponic supplies to various agricultural sectors.

