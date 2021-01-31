Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

SPH stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

