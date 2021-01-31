Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $265.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $221.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

