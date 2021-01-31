Strs Ohio Sells 789 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after purchasing an additional 756,289 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $150.44 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.