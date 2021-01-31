Strs Ohio Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Nucor stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.