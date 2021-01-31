Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

