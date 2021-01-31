Strs Ohio Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of National Health Investors worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 178,095 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,329,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

