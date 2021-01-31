Strs Ohio Has $3.77 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after acquiring an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $354.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.68. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

