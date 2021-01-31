Strs Ohio Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

