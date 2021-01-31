Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

