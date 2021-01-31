Strs Ohio Acquires 13,121 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

