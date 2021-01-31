Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.06 ($91.84).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ETR SAX opened at €74.45 ($87.59) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 61.02.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

