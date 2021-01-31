Streamr Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.49 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Streamr has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $42.12 million and $5.49 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,077,398 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

