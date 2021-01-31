Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. 122,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 109,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

