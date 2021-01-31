Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 5.1%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.51. Approximately 1,030,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,848,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Stratasys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $8,151,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

