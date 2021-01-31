STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 440.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

