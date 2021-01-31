StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $52.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. 2,089,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,487. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.