STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $13,021,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

