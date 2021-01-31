STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of STM stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.