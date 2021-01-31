STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.87 ($42.20).

EPA STM opened at €33.27 ($39.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.35. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

