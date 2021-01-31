STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.87 ($42.20).

EPA STM opened at €33.27 ($39.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.35. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

