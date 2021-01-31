Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.