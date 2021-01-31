Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 14,260,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,897. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

