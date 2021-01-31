Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $35.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REYN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 468,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 244,907 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

