stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One stETH token can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

